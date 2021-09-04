Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after buying an additional 206,484 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,805,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after buying an additional 164,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $162.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.07. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

