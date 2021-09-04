Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $356.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $340.00 to $356.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

VEEV stock opened at $317.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after buying an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,874,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after acquiring an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

