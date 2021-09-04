Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases Shares of 5,877 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter worth $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 884,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,612 shares of company stock worth $8,130,167. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORGO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

