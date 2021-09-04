Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) vs. Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Critical Review

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) and Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Toyota Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Toyota Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01% Toyota Motor 9.76% 12.76% 5.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lightning eMotors and Toyota Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67 Toyota Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lightning eMotors presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightning eMotors and Toyota Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Toyota Motor $256.74 billion 0.98 $21.11 billion $14.99 11.96

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Summary

Toyota Motor beats Lightning eMotors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories. It is also involved in the development of intelligent transport systems. The Financial Services segment offers purchase or lease financing to Toyota vehicle dealers and customers. It also provides retail leasing through lease contracts purchase by dealers. The All Others segment deals with the design and manufacture and sale of housing, telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded by Kiichiro Toyoda on August 28, 1937 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

