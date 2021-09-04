Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) vs. Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Critical Analysis

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.09%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.97 -$80.53 million N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.19 $11.22 million $0.45 19.16

Western New England Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Western New England Bancorp 20.19% 8.22% 0.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.3% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

