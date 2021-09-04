Head-To-Head Analysis: Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Netlist and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00 NVIDIA 1 2 27 1 2.90

Netlist presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.49%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $214.23, indicating a potential downside of 6.22%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Risk & Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist 19.67% 202.56% 47.20% NVIDIA 32.33% 40.88% 23.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Netlist and NVIDIA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $47.23 million 29.93 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -156.75 NVIDIA $16.68 billion 34.14 $4.33 billion $2.06 110.89

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Netlist on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The All Other segment refers to the stock-based compensation expense, corporate infrastructure and support costs, acquisition-related costs, legal settlement costs, and other non-recurring charges. The company was founded by Jen Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

