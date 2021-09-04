Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.07 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,601 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,032.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 74,841 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 53.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.52.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.56 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

