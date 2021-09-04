Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 78,139 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avista were worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Avista by 334.0% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 25,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 46.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 38.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Avista by 32.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,144 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.62. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,018 shares of company stock worth $535,366. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

