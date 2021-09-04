New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NJR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NYSE NJR opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.