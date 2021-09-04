Ferroglobe Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,160 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,189% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,061,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 4,458,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,852,000 after purchasing an additional 651,292 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ferroglobe by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,035,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Ferroglobe by 13,319.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,866 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSM stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

