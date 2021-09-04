Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Sells $1,533,310.66 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.
