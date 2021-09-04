Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Sells $1,533,310.66 in Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 289.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

