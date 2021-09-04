Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang Sells 80,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $30.00 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.