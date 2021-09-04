Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang Sells 80,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $30.00 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -157.89 and a beta of 0.88.
Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grid Dynamics Company Profile
Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.
