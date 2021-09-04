Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.66% of Napco Security Technologies worth $11,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 88,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 115.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 123,958 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

