Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.