Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 147,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 37.0% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 217,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 67,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 135,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 206,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $55,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Griffin Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

