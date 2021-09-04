HSBC Lowers StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $65.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.10.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of STNE stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in StoneCo by 9.1% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 637,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 70.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 20,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in StoneCo by 226.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 339,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 235,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.