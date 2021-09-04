Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.30.

Broadcom stock opened at $497.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.13. The firm has a market cap of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

