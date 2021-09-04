Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTES. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.30.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 245.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth $195,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

