Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Raymond James

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.56.

HPE opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Justin Hotard sold 44,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $723,179.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,144. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

