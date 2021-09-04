Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,919,000 after purchasing an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,891,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,098,000 after buying an additional 4,320,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 227,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

DOC stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

