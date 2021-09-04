ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) PT Lowered to $7.70 at Roth Capital

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $8.20 to $7.70 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReneSola presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market cap of $494.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.30. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

