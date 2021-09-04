Morgan Stanley Buys 1,931,202 Shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 17,570.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Celsion were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Celsion by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Celsion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsion alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $91.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.97. Celsion Co. has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsion Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsion Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.