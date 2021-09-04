Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.38.

CPT stock opened at $153.44 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after purchasing an additional 242,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $317,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

