Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.01

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.01 and last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 7489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

