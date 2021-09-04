Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 98,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,295,345 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $32.03.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $708.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 42.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

