Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.22. 7,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLL. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.96.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $4,431,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $3,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

