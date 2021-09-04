New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $6.07 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.84. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

