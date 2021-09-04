Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

GZPFY opened at $30.00 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

