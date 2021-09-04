Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BCKIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $4.24 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.24.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

BCKIF opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.