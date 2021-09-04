New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,139 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.