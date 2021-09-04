Piper Sandler Raises Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $26.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

KRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 347,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 85,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.