Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 646,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

COLM opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

