Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 646,600 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
COLM opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.
In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
COLM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
