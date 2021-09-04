Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Update

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,940.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

CTG stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.36.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

