Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 29th total of 101,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 30.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 439,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 314.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.