1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Down 5.2%

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 7,307 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,304,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.81.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

