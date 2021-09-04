CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.76

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.76 and last traded at $167.51, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99.
In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,151. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.
About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
