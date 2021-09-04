CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sets New 12-Month High at $167.76

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $167.76 and last traded at $167.51, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.99.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,151. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 387.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 97.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

