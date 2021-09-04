Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.17

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $97.56, with a volume of 21083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. Equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

