Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.17

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.17 and last traded at $97.56, with a volume of 21083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.00.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27.
In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798 in the last three months.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCS)
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
