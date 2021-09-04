Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 2.9%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares were down 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 21,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,083,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $561,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 217,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

