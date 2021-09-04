NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.50

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

