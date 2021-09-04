Insider Buying: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,875,700.30 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 329,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $4,875,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oscar Health alerts:

On Thursday, August 26th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 204,811 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814,103.14.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98.

On Friday, August 20th, Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 68,042 shares of Oscar Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $912,443.22.

Shares of OSCR opened at $18.21 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.