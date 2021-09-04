Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Cut to “Hold” at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Veoneer from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Veoneer to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $31.30 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of VNE opened at $35.50 on Friday. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

