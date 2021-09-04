Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 91,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $1,857,279.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 40,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $831,552.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,524 shares of company stock worth $4,938,593 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.