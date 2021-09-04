Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $129.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.46.

NYSE:PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $116.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

