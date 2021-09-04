New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 660.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,622 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viad were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in Viad during the first quarter worth approximately $5,843,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Viad by 5,571.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after purchasing an additional 619,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viad by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:VVI opened at $43.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. Viad Corp has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

