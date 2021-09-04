Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.