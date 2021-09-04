Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.91%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

