Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $63,000 in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19. Gold Resource Co. has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GORO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

