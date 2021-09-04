Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $11.88 Million Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American National Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American National Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American National Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American National Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 7,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American National Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $191.60 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.04 and a 52 week high of $195.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.97 and its 200-day moving average is $139.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

