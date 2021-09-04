ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,680 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,680 ($87.27) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price target on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,300 ($95.37) price target on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) target price on ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 6,006.15 ($78.47).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC stock opened at GBX 3,495 ($45.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,888.50. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 3,492.46 ($45.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32).

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total transaction of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.