Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $22.20 on Friday. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.85.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

